Braves rumors: Yamamoto pipe dream, Kelenic's fresh start, Fletcher's role
Could the Atlanta Braves be a dark horse for Yoshinobu Yamamoto? Jarred Kelenic is excited for his fresh start. David Fletcher's role with the big-league team is clear.
By Mark Powell
Braves rumors: Jarred Kelenic is excited for a fresh start
Jarred Kelenic is no longer the hotshot prospect he once was. Yet, still in his mid-20's, the former Seattle Mariner has a chance to reinvent himself in the Braves outfield. Kelenic had a lot of growing up to do when he made the majors as a 21 years old. He struggled mightily to live up to expectations in Seattle. With the Braves, he doesn't have to carry that same load, as Atlanta has a lineup full of MVP-caliber players.
Kelenic is excited to get started with Atlanta and play for a contender. Likely to slide into the Braves right field vacancy, Kelenic is at the very least a solid defender with plenty of room to grow at the dish. Atlanta hitting coach Kevin Seltzer is one of the best in the majors at what he does. If anyone can turn around Kelenic's mindset, it's him.
“I had some conversation with some people in the front office with the Braves, and they spoke really highly of me when we talked on the phone,” Kelenic said, per The Athletic. “I was really happy to hear that. At the end of the day, I know that I need to just go out and take care of business and do my job. And that’s all I can control. But to hear the support that I have from an organization I haven’t even played for yet was definitely reassuring. And it makes me just super excited to get to work and get out to Florida and start spring training.
Rather than running from his demons, Kelenic isn't afraid to face them. He won't be asked to do as much in Atlanta -- perhaps even platooning with Vaughn Grissom or another outfielder if he can get up to speed -- and that's just fine.
“I look at my struggles that I had (in Seattle), they made me who I am today,” Kelenic said. “But also, they taught me a lot. And I feel like now, like anything, the older I get, the more information I learn and the better off I’m going to be. So I would say that I have had a lot of learning in the last three years, that’s for sure.”