Braves season hits early low point with Ronald Acuña Jr. injury 'precaution' news
Ronald AcuñaJr. is set to defend his title as the NL MVP. However, Braves fans are a little concerned after learning about a precautionary injury hold-out.
By Curt Bishop
The Atlanta Braves are eager to put the end of the 2023 season behind them and start fresh in 2024.
Despite an MVP campaign from Ronald Acuña Jr., the Braves were upset in the NLDS by the Philadelphia Phillies after winning 104 games during the regular season, the most in all of baseball.
Braves fans are certainly excited to watch Acuña get back to work in 2024. However, there is a slight concern with the reigning MVP.
According to David O'Brien, who covers the Braves for The Athletic, Acuna was scratched from the team's lineup on Friday before their Grapefruit League game against the Baltimore Orioles with right knee soreness. O'Brien notes that this was a precautionary move.
Acuña scratched, Braves fans worried
Fortunately, it's only spring training, and the Braves are taking the necessary precautions to ensure that Acuna is healthy for 2024.
Ultimately, it's a smart move, as the Braves are going to need a full season out of the reigning National League MVP.
However, it's understandable as to why Braves fans might be a little bit concerned. Recall 2021 when Acuna tore his ACL in July and missed the rest of the season, as well as the start of 2022.
The Braves ultimately won the World Series in 2021, and Acuña returned to the lineup in late April the following year. But the knee continued to bother Acuna throughout 2022, and even some in 2023.
Acuña hit 41 home runs, drove in 106 runs, and stole 73 bases last year, becoming the first 40-70 player in baseball history. He also played in 159 of Atlanta's 162 games in 2023.
But any injury can be concerning, especially for a team's best player. And since the knee has bothered Acuña before, it's certainly fair for Braves fans to be a little bit worried about this.
Hopefully, Acuña just needs a day or two and can get back in the Braves' lineup soon.