Braves make shocking decision to promote top prospect, but not the one fans might've expected

Hurston Waldrep in the month of May…

-30.1 ip/6 r(4er)/7 bb/31 ks/1.19 era/1.09 whip

-7+ strikeouts in each of his last three starts

-has not given up more than two runs since his first two starts of the year #BravesCountry

pic.twitter.com/nSnOExMrXq