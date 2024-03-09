Braves shocking roster move actually a great sign for starting rotation
Every Atlanta Braves fan is confident in the totality of the roster, particularly with a lineup that dominated MLB last season and could be even better with a healthy Ronald Acuña Jr. avoiding an injury scare and the addition of Jarred Kelenic. The rotation, however, had one major question entering spring training: Who would be the fifth starter?
With Opening Day fast approaching, we're starting to get a bit more clarity on the matter. Specifically, one of the dark horses to win that No. 5 starter role, top prospect Hurston Waldrep was moved to the Braves minor league camp, meaning he will not be on Atlanta's Opening Day roster.
Waldrep had lived up to the hype thus far in spring training, albeit in limited work. In two appearances and 4.1 innings of work, the former first-round pick struck out five and didn't allow a run while conceding just two hits but also four walks.
Fans always want to see a top prospect get the call-up, especially in Atlanta with what we've seen guys like Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II, among others, do once they've arrived in the majors. But this move with Waldrep might actually be a fantastic sign for the Braves.
Braves moving Hurston Waldrep to minors is surprising but great for rotation
The fact that Waldrep is going to start the year in the minor leagues is a strong indication that the Braves like their options with MLB experience for the No. 5 starter role. And why wouldn't they with the way that the leading candidates, Reynaldo Lopez and Bryce Elder, have performed.
Elder, who was an All-Star for the Braves last season, has been a bit inconsistent, but has gotten stronger as spring training has gone on to make a better case to earn the job. Yes, the 7.04 ERA isn't going to move the needle, but it's not all about stats when it comes to this time of year.
Lopez, who as the Braves' first signing of the offseason on a three-year deal and would be a first-time starter in the majors, has checked all the boxes to this point. Praised for his electric stuff, the Braves newcomer has thrown 8.0 innings, giving up just one run, three hits and two walks while striking out seven.
In all likelihood, Lopez will get the edge with Elder still playing a key role for the Braves as they look to operate with proverbial kids gloves with Chris Sale in an effort to keep the veteran lefty healthy.
As for Waldrep, the future remains extremely bright. But it's a good thing for the Braves that they don't necessarily need to rush him into the rotation right now. That shows confidence in the pitching staff and will make it even more likely that the former Florida Gator will be even more ready when his time comes to be called up to the majors.