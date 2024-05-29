Braves add much-needed outfield depth following Ronald Acuña Jr.'s injury
The Atlanta Braves have the impossible task of attempting to replace Ronald Acuña Jr. following his season-ending injury. The truth of the matter is that Acuña cannot simply be replaced. He's one of the best players in the world for a reason. The Braves still can, however, add talent to a suddenly thin outfield.
Brian Snitker made it clear that Atlanta is going to start Jarred Kelenic, Michael Harris II, and Adam Duvall just about every day in their outfield for the foreseeable future, but that doesn't mean the Braves can't replenish their depth. After all, their fourth outfielder happens to be JP Martinez, a player just 44 career MLB plate appearances.
Alex Anthopoulos wasted no time in getting started with their depth moves as he signed seven-year veteran Ramon Laureano to a minor league deal.
Braves improve outfield depth with Ramon Laureano addition
Laureano's first full season gave Oakland Athletics fans the impression that he'd be a future star after he not only was a strong defender, but hit 24 home runs and posted an .860 OPS back in 2019. Unfortunately, he never came close to replicating those numbers and was even popped for PEDs.
Laureano spent parts of six seasons with the A's before being DFA'd by the team last season and joining the Cleveland Guardians who claimed him off of waivers. The 29-year-old was given a good amount of playing time as Cleveland's right fielder, but again, never showed much.
The early parts of this season were particularly rough for Laureano who slashed .143/.265/.229 with just one home run and four RBI in 83 plate appearances and 31 games for Cleveland before being DFA'd.
It's underwhelming depth, but the fact of the matter is that Laureano has tons of big-league experience, which is not something that guys like Martinez and Forrest Wall can say they have. He can potentially platoon with Kelenic out in left field if the Braves choose, or can be more of a traditional fourth outfielder.
The bottom line that comes with a move like this is there is absolutely no risk. If Laureano proves he can't hit in AAA, the Braves spent nothing to give him that shot. If he winds up playing in a single game for the Braves, the signing would already be a win since he does not have a MLB guarantee. The Braves need depth, and he's just that.