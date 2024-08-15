Can't make it up: Even the Atlanta Braves so-called injury solutions are getting hurt
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves have been hit hard by injuries since the start of the season. Well before the All-Star break, the Braves lost starting pitcher Spencer Strider and superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the season. Add injuries to the likes of Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies, and Reynaldo Lopez to the mix, and that makes for a disastrous campaign for the Braves.
As if things couldn't get any worse, one of their injury reinforcements is now dealing with an ailment of their own.
On Wednesday, Braves outfielder Jorge Soler exited in the fourth inning of the team's game against the San Francisco Giants after grounding out. The injury was initially determined to be left hamstring tightness, and the outfielder will be undergoing an MRI on Thursday.
To make matters worse, this took place on the day that Harris made his return from a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Braves injury woes continue after Jorge Soler exits with left hamstring tightness
Talk about brutal timing.
After the game, Soler didn't seem too concerned about the severity of the injury. But when asked about whether he would hit the injured list, Soler was uncertain.
With the Braves dealing with injuries, especially with Harris on the IL and Acuña done for the season, general manager Alex Anthopoulos made a call to the Giants to reacquire Soler. Anthopoulos traded for Soler during the 2021 season and he helped the team win the World Series. So, this felt as though the Braves were trying to replicate the magic.
Since arriving in Atlanta this season, Soler recorded a .267 batting average, a .400 on-base percentage, a .578 slugging percentage, four home runs, eight runs, 11 RBI, 12 hits, 14 strikeouts, and nine walks in 45 at-bats (13 games).
On the season, Soler is slashing .244/.339/.438 while recording 16 home runs, 51 RBI, 65 runs, and 94 hits in 386 at-bats (106 games).
The Braves don't believe Soler suffered a serious injury, but they'll wait to see what the MRI finds out on Thursday.