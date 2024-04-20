Braves ace Spencer Strider provides clarity on what caused elbow injury
Spencer Strider managed two starts and a combined nine innings before elbow discomfort ended his season. The Atlanta Braves ace is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 campaign after he underwent internal brace surgery on his right UCL.
As it turns out, Strider's UCL wasn't actually torn. The Braves ace was lucky to avoid Tommy John, but the injury came as an indirect result of his first Tommy John procedure back in 2019. The 25-year-old spoke to reporters on Friday and laid out the specifics of his ailment.
A bone fragment, which formed sometime after Strider's first elbow surgery in 2019, caused the pain in Strider's elbow and required a surgical solution.
"I don’t know how much I should get into the whole thing about it. But I have a bone fragment in my ligament that developed at some point since I had surgery in ‘19, and that essentially destabilized the ligament. My tissue was actually really good. I didn’t have a tear of significance, or really a tear, necessarily. It became a problem, and we had to deal with it surgically." (Justin Toscano, Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
On some level, this is positive news. Strider was sure to emphasize that there was no way to prevent what happened to him. It was not the fault of his surgeon in 2019, and there weren't preventative measures he failed to take. It's a freak accident, but ultimately, he should return healthy and ready to pitch next season.
There's still no defined timetable for Strider's return. He told reporters that he plans to stay in Atlanta to rehab, and he still wants to help the team from a leadership standpoint. Even as one of the youngest superstars in baseball, Strider has plenty to offer the team as a voice in the clubhouse.
Strider also believes Atlanta "can win a World Series without [him]." He's not wrong either. The Braves still have the best offense east of Los Angeles and a potent pitching staff that includes battle-tested vets such as Max Fried, Chris Sale, and Charlie Morton.
There will be a challenge when it comes to replacing Strider, of course. The Braves are prepared to try the by-committee approach, relying on the likes of Darius Vines, Reynaldo Lopez, and potentially Bryce Elder, Allan Winans, or A.J. Smith-Shawver. If there's one thing Atlanta's farm system does not lack, it's a wealth of intriguing arms who could translate to the big leagues.
The early returns on Darius Vines are positive, and we know the Braves will at least consider a trade once the deadline gets closer. Alex Anthopoulos doesn't generally overspend on pitching, but adding an affordable, postseason-proven arm should be on the Braves' to-do list. Even without Strider, there's pressure on Atlanta to push all its chips in.
It's a huge bummer for Strider and the Braves, but this injury was clearly a matter of time and fate. Ideally, Strider is back and fully healthy next season, with a chance to build on his impressive resumé.