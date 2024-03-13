Braves star flames ESPN’s Top 100 MLB players, but not over a teammate
Matt Olson does not agree with Mike Trout's ranking in the ESPN Top 100.
ESPN released their rankings of the top 100 MLB players leading up to the 2024 season. With contributions from multiple baseball reporters and experts, the rankings are clearly skewed toward season-specific expectations. For example, Shohei Ohtani is ranked ninth overall since he won't pitch in 2024.
It's impossible to rank 100 MLB players without generating significant controversy. There is no way to reach a national consensus with that many variables. ESPN spoke to multiple players, including Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson, about perceived mistakes.
Olson pointed to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who landed 19th overall on ESPN's board, as a player ranked far too low.
"I know there's always recency bias, but I'm a little more swayed by the guys who have been there and done it for a while ... Mike Trout at 19. That's ridiculous."
Olson expressed similar feelings about Nolan Arenado (No. 44) and Paul Goldschmidt (No. 47), two long-established vets who took a step back in 2023.
To his credit, Olson is not the only player who took issue with Trout's conpicuously low ranking. Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa believes Trout, when healthy, is top five.
"Oooooh, I don't like it. I don't like it. Obviously, he's had injuries and hasn't been on the field as much, but when he's on the field, he's top 5, for sure."
Olson himself landed No. 12 overall, joined by several Braves teammates on the list. Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. claimed the No. 1 spot, while Spencer Strider (No. 15), Austin Riley (No. 29), Max Fried (No. 31), Ozzie Albies (No. 36), Michael Harris (No. 53), and Sean Murphy (No. 69) are also included.
It's difficult to disagree with Olson's overarching point. Trout is arguably the best player of his generation — an 11-time MVP, nine-time Silver Slugger, and three-time MVP. Limited postseason success is a mark against him, as is his extensive injury history. But, when healthy, few recent MLB players have achieved what Trout has achieved on the field.
The 32-year-old appeared in 82 games last season, slashing .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI in 308 AB. On a per-AB basis, Trout still outpaced the majority of his peers. He landed in the 95th percentile for hard-hit rate (51.9 percent) and the 89th percentile for average exit velocity (91.9 MPH), per Baseball Savant.
It's fair to knock him down a couple pegs due to injuries and age. Trout is no longer the consensus G.O.M.T. (greatest of modern times) like he once was. But, 19th in the MLB is definitely a bit low. There are relatively unproven players, such as Kansas City Royals up-and-comer Bobby Witt Jr., ranked ahead of Trout. That doesn't feel right. Witt has half a great season under his belt; Trout is en route to the Hall of Fame.
All Trout can do is hope his body holds up so he can prove the folks at ESPN wrong.