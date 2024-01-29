Braves star Michael Harris II finds unconventional mentor from bitter rival
Michael Harris II is set to help the Atlanta Braves in their pursuit of another World Series title. But he's learning on the go from another team's superstar
By Curt Bishop
The Atlanta Braves won 104 games last season, which was good for the best record in all of baseball.
Unfortunately, the team fell short against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS once again, watching as their division rivals celebrated advancing to the NLCS.
But heading into the 2024 season, Atlanta looks good, and they should be a force to be reckoned with. They have a strong core that features Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr, and former Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II.
Harris has blossomed into a superstar at a very young age. He earned Rookie of the Year honors back in 2022 and has continued to improve.
Interestingly enough though, one of his greatest mentors comes from a team the Braves are actively fighting against over National League supremacy, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the mentor in question is none other than former MVP Mookie Betts.
Harris discussed his relationship with Betts and what the Dodgers star means to him.
Braves' Michael Harris II learning key lessons from Mookie Betts
Clearly, Harris has learned some valuable lessons from Betts in the short time he has known him.
"He's been good to me," Harris said. "He's been a real good leader to me, just trying to keep my head on straight and teach me some different way to go about life and stuff."
If there is anybody in the game that would be a great mentor and somebody to try and emulate, Betts would be the guy. The Dodgers outfielder has won an MVP, two World Series titles, a batting title, six Silver Slugger Awards, and six Gold Gloves. He is also a seven-time All-Star.
But even with the Dodgers and Braves being bitter National League rivals and powerhouses that constantly compete against one another for World Series contention, the two teams share a nice connection with Betts giving Harris advice and mentoring him so that he can enhance his skills as a player.
And perhaps this could be a precursor to a future career for Betts when his playing days are over. On Twitter, a fan pointed out that Betts had also been offering advice to Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr, praising Betts for passing on his knowledge and predicting that a managerial career may await him at the end of his playing career.
Betts has certainly been around for a while. The now 10-year veteran has been in the league since 2014. Like Harris, he was once a young star learning the ropes. But he quickly rose through the ranks of the Boston Red Sox system and helped them earn their World Series title in 2018.
Betts has only continued to impress with the Dodgers.
Harris, meanwhile, is still only 22 years old, so he has plenty of room to grow.
But the future is bright for the Braves center fielder. And if he continues to learn from Betts, he'll continue to grow and achieve legendary status among Major League Baseball's stars.