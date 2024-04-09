Braves star has the perfect cleats to honor Hank Aaron on historic HR anniversary
50 years ago this week Hank Aaron broke the all-time home run record, which is why Michael Harris II chose now to show off his new kicks.
By Jake Kleiner
On April 8, 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves surpassed Babe Ruth's record to become the all-time leader in home runs.
Fast forward 50 years to April 8, 2024, and Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II honored this monumental achievement with a unique pair of cleats. Before the Braves game against the New York Mets, Harris showcased the commemorative footwear on MLB Network: the left cleat features Aaron's number 44, and the right displays 715, the exact number of home runs Aaron hit to eclipse Ruth.
Harris expressed a heightened sense of excitement and reverence for the legacy of Braves legends, particularly Aaron's, both for his on-field prowess and his character off the field. Wearing cleats encapsulating Aaron's spirit and accomplishments gave Harris a unique way to pay homage, especially as he patrols the outfield.
Harris went on the MLB Network before Monday night's game and had this to say:
"I guess I was just a little bit more amped up, just knowing the players that's been through this organization and what they've done – especially what Hank's done. The numbers he's put up and how much of a better person I hear he was, than a player. So just being able to roam in the outfield and be able to, I guess, remember him by having his number and some of his achievements on my feet, and then send them off, is pretty cool."
Harris also said that following the game, these cleats will be packaged and sent to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
At 23 years young, Harris, an Atlanta native, has already made a mark in the MLB, securing the NL Rookie of the Year title in 2022 and boasting impressive early-season stats in 2024. Although Barry Bonds eventually surpassed Aaron's home run record in 2007 with 762 home runs, Aaron's legacy, untainted by controversies surrounding performance-enhancing drugs, remains sterling.
Remembering Hammerin’ Hank Aaron
Aaron concluded his illustrious career, boasting 3,771 hits, a batting average of .305, an OPS of .928, and a WAR of 143.1. He retains the all-time records for career RBIs and total bases. His accolades include induction into the Hall of Fame, MVP honors, a World Series championship, two batting titles, three Gold Glove awards, and 25 All-Star selections (wow).