Braves star Ronald Acuña sends Alex Anthopoulos a message it's time for a new contract
While Ronald Acuña is signed to a long-term deal right now, the Atlanta Braves star sent a clear message to Alex Anthopoulos.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña is signed to one of the more team-friendly deals in MLB. Acuña signed the contract prior to the 2019 season, back when he was still a pre-arbitration player and had plenty to prove on the diamond. The contract itself -- eight years and $100 million -- isn't up to par with what MVP-caliber players make around the league.
Acuña's deal has long been the argument against great players cashing in early, instead encouraging them to wait around for free agency. While Acuña did receive a long-term guarantee from Atlanta -- and we're talking life-changing generational wealth -- had he stayed the course he'd be a much richer man right now.
Ronald Acuña Jr. wants a new contract to be a Brave for life
The 2023 NL MVP is under club control through the 2028 season, including two club options in 2027 and 2028. The Braves are under no pressure to sign him to a contract extension now. However, based on Acuña's last comment, perhaps they'd be better suited going back to the negotiating table.
“It’s not a secret that I want to be a Brave for life. It’s my hope that we can make that happen soon," Acuña Jr. said at spring training, per David O'Brien.
On paper, 'Brave for life' sounds like a good thing. However, considering that Acuña is under contract through 2028 on a very affordable deal for Atlanta's front office, this turns the heat up a bit on Anthopoulos and Co.
Much of the Braves financial flexibility comes as a result of the deals they sign young stars to prior to their ascent to stardom. The same can be said with Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies and more. Those who eventually reach free agency -- like Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson and possibly Max Fried next winter -- are likely to leave.
Acuña will be 30 years old when his current deal is up. If he's willing to take another team-friendly contract, then maybe he and the Braves can come to an understanding now. But it's unlikely the Braves will want to forfeit their current flexibility, which has helped them put together one of the best teams in baseball on a payroll which thankfully doesn't resemble the Dodgers or Yankees.