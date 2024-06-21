Braves have surprising trade competition for ideal Ronald Acuña Jr. fill-in
By Lior Lampert
It has been tough sledding for the Atlanta Braves since losing reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending torn ACL.
Since Acuña was removed from the lineup on May 27 and placed on the injured list, the Braves have played .500 baseball. In the 22 games without him, Atlanta's cumulative batting average and slugging/on-base percentages have declined notably:
Stats
Pre-Ronald Acuña Injury
Post-Ronald Acuña Injury
Batting average
.252
.231
Slugging percentage
.413
.395
On-base percentage
.321
.283
All stats were gathered from StatMuse.com
Atlanta has been hard-pressed to replace Acuña's presence, and understandably so. It is difficult to replicate the production of one of the premier offensive players in the MLB. Nonetheless, that hasn't stopped the Braves from trying.
Recent intel leads us to believe that the Braves have been scouring the market ahead of this year's trade deadline on July 30. One name that has routinely come up is Chicago White Sox veteran left fielder Tommy Pham, who will undoubtedly get dealt in due time. But the question is, where?
As a proven and experienced commodity on an expiring contract, several suitors will emerge for Pham. David O'Brien of The Athletic predicts "at least a half-dozen other contending teams" ($) to pursue him in addition to the Braves. Fittingly, one of those clubs has reportedly already come to light, albeit a surprising potential landing spot.
Royals emerge as surprising trade competition for Braves ideal Ronald Acuña Jr. fill-in, Tommy Pham
Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Kansas City Royals are among those who "have interest" in Pham.
Coming into the 2024 campaign, the Royals projected to be one of the worst teams in baseball. Nonetheless, they sit at 42-34 in second place in the AL Central and currently hold the second of three Wild Card spots. But instead of viewing their unforeseen success as if they're playing with house money, Kansas City is pursuing an option like Pham.
Despite the Royals turning heads with their efforts this season, their outfield has struggled, particularly from the plate. MJ Melendez, Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Isbel have not gotten the job done -- to say the least. Yet still, Kansas City is in the thick of the postseason mix. Adding Pham would solve that problem to some degree. He "can spice up a clubhouse," as Heyman points out. Moreover, the 36-year-old can be an adult in the room for one of the youngest group of hitters in the majors.
Pham has been solid in the batter's box for the White Sox. He is batting .276/.349/.388 with three home runs, 13 RBIs and three stolen bases across 169 plate appearances.
Whether it be the Braves, Royals or another squad with aspirations of competing in October, someone will benefit from the acquisition of Pham.