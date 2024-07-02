Braves teammates campaign for fan favorite's first All-Star Game appearance in best way
By Kinnu Singh
Jesse Chavez is MLB's most well-traveled journeyman reliever. As the most-traded player in baseball history, Chavez has a Baseball Reference page longer than a drug store receipt.
Since entering the MLB as a 24-year-old rookie in 2008, Chavez has spent the past 17 years bouncing from team to team. He has enjoyed at least one cup of coffee with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland A's, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yet, no matter where he goes, or how often he tries to leave, Chavez is magnetically drawn back to one particular team: the Atlanta Braves. He first joined the ball club for 28 games in 2010, but eventually returned for the 2021 season. Chavez has left Atlanta on multiple occasions since then, but he has always wandered back shortly after.
Chavez joined the Chicago White Sox in 2024, but he was released after a poor performance during spring training. The Braves picked him up a day later, marking his fifth stint with the team. This time, he's managed to create magic with the Braves.
Braves players rally for Jesse Chavez to make All-Star team
In what may be his last season, the 40-year-old veteran has put together a stellar performance worthy of an All-Star selection, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates.
In Atlanta's clubhouse, Braves players campaigned for Chavez to make his first All-Star team by wearing "Get Coach to Texas!" shirts. The shirts feature a stencil drawing of the elder statesman wearing a baseball cap with "60" lettering. In large text at the top of the shirt, the message reads loud and clear: "JESSE CHAVEZ FOR ALL-STAR."
On July 16, players will escape the monotony of the regular schedule to honor the season's best performers in the annual All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With the 94th Midsummer Classic around the corner, the All-Star voting process is underway.
Chavez has never made an All-Star roster during his 17-year career, but he has certainly come close the past two years. In 2023, Chavez appeared in 31 games with a 1.55 ERA, 36 strikeouts, and nine walks in 28 innings. Then, he was hit by a pitch in the left leg, which sidelined him for over three months.
Chavez has pitched 34.0 innings in 26 games for the Braves this season. He has recorded a 1.21 ERA and 1.059 WHIP with a career-high ERA+ of 311. His pitching run value and fastball run value are both north of the 94th-percentile, per Baseball Savant. Even at age 40, his average exit velocity is in the 80th percentile.