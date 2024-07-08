Likely Braves trade target could end career with a World Series ring in Atlanta
By John Buhler
After being released by the Chicago White Sox earlier in the season, outfielder Kevin Pillar has resurfaced with the Los Angeles Angels and has found some success there. Not only is he hitting .305 with six homers and 26 runs batted in since joining the Halos, but he accumulated 10 years of MLB service in the process, as well as 1,000 career base hits. He can retire on his terms if he wants.
Of course, the Angels are not sniffing the postseason for yet another year. What if I told you there is a chance he could be dealt to his former team in the Atlanta Braves, with one last shot at a World Series ring on the horizon? Well, Angels general manager Perry Minasian stems from the Alex Anthopoulos front office tree. Anthopoulos was in charge of the Toronto Blue Jays when Pillar was drafted in 2011.
Factor in Angels manager Ron Washington being one of the most celebrated former assistants on Brian Snitker's Atlanta staff, and yes, I would say the pieces fit. Keep in mind that Atlanta needs more outfield depth ahead of the deadline, despite having already claimed former Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario off waivers. Pillar is playing great baseball, and the Braves could use a player like him for sure.
Atlanta may not catch Philadelphia in division, but the Braves have the pitching to win big in October.
Kevin Pillar may be the ideal outfield trade candidate Atlanta Braves need
If I could read Anthopoulos' mind, I would. But after reading the tea leaves, I think I may know where his head is at. Atlanta has two major needs heading into the trade deadline: Outfield depth and a No. 5 starting pitcher. With Michael Harris II coming back at some point, as well as the addition of Rosario, my instincts tell me that if Anthopoulos is going to go big here, it is going to be for a starting pitcher.
Atlanta already has two All-Stars on its staff in Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez. In recent years, Max Fried and Charlie Morton have been All-Stars as well. Heck, even Bryce Elder was an All-Star last year. What I am getting at is Atlanta has the starting rotation to go on a deep run in the postseason, but the Braves need one more arm to be unstoppable. To me, they need the right piece to play in the outfield.
Since Pillar knows Braves culture well and would be a seamless addition to the team, this would be very par for the course in terms of Anthopoulos' overall roster construction philosophy. Why do you think he re-signed Adam Duvall after letting him go twice now? The Braves need everyone pulling in the same direction to get this done. It is why I think a high-character guy like Pillar would be a great fit.
More importantly, I don't think the Angels will ask for the moon for a soon-to-be retired outfielder.