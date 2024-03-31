Braves TV announcer thinks Phillies fans would have booed Jesus's resurrection
Atlanta Braves TV announcer Brandon Gaudin thinks Phillies fans would go as to boo Jesus's resurrection.
Philadelphia Phillies fans are simply another breed. We've seen how rowdy Citizen's Bank Park gets when the Phillies are good and playing meaningful October baseball. We've seen the Phillies take full advantage of having that hostile crowd behind them, and have played nearly flawless baseball at home in the postseason as a result.
Philadelphia sports fans are extremely passionate, but they can also be incredibly ruthless. Phillies fans know how to get under the opposition's skin. There was the famous Justin Verlander incident back in the 2022 World Series. That's just one of many examples of Phillies fans maybe taking it a bit too far.
With passionate fan bases like this comes booing. Lots of it. Phillies fans don't only boo the opposition, but they boo their own team when they play poorly. They let their own players know when they need to step it up. They boo so much to the point where Atlanta Braves TV broadcaster Brandon Gaudin said he thinks they'd even go as far as to boo Jesus's resurrection. Wouldn't that be something?
Phillies fans would be the ones to boo something like Jesus's resurrection
"This place [boos] more than any other. One way or another. It's either against your team, for your team, for your opponent, just a lot of boos. Even on Easter ... They might have booed Christ after the resurrection!"
This was said by the Atlanta broadcast crew in the middle of an Orlando Arcia at-bat in the fifth inning of a 3-1 game. If the Phillies fans are booing Orlando Arcia in the fifth inning of game No. 3 of the regular season, they might actually be the ones to boo something like Jesus's resurrection.
It's not even a crazy stretch. Eagles fans pelted Santa Claus with snowballs for crying out loud! If they're willing to do that, why wouldn't they boo a miraculous and sacred religious event?
Phillies fans deserve all the credit in the world for being as passionate as they are. It's clear that their passion creates a hostile environment that no team wants to play in. Each of the last two seasons has seen the Braves, a far better team on paper than Philadelphia, crumble in Philadelphia's high-pressure environment.
Often times, the boos work for these fans. In other situations, though, it's easy to make fun of it, like Gaudin did here.