Braves-Twins restart time: Rain delay updates from Target Field
The Atlanta Braves had a chance to sweep the lowly Washington Nationals to keep pace with the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East and add more distance between themselves and the New York Mets in the NL Wild Card race, but failed to do so, falling 5-1 in a frustrating Sunday afternoon game.
Sunday's loss clearly irked Atlanta, as the team took out its frustration on the Minnesota Twins, racking up nine runs in the first two innings to take a commanding 9-1 lead with Max Fried on the mound before Mother Nature joined the party. The Braves did not invite them.
Once the Twins were finally able to put the top of the second inning to bed, the umpires opted to put the tarp on the field. The game is currently in a delay, and we're hoping to get a resumption time sooner rather than later.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Braves-Twins rain delay updates: Game to resume at 8:40 p.m. CT
It felt as if a rain delay in this game was inevitable when fans at the game could hear tornado sirens around the ballpark. No, I'm not joking.
The fact that the inclement weather was bad enough to the point where tornado sirens could be heard might mean tonight's chances of a resumption are in jeopardy, but that remains to be seen.
If the game is postponed, there's reason to believe that it'll be picked up right where it left off either Tuesday or Wednesday at some point.
The last thing that the Braves want in a 9-1 rout with their ace on the mound in a game which their offense is finally clicking is for this game to be postponed entirely. The Twins, on the other hand, might be fine with that, as there's no logical reason to expect Bailey Ober, their starting pitcher, to have pitched the third whether the game was going on or not.
UPDATE:
The Twins announced a restart time of 8:40 p.m. CT