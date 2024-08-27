Braves had the ultimate Phillies sleeper agent all along, and it's paying off
By John Buhler
While I do not foresee the Atlanta Braves catching the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East race with a month and change left, maybe punting on veteran utility infielder Whit Merrifield was a bad idea? Atlanta quickly added the former AL All-Star with the Kansas City Royals after the Phillies released him in the wake of every-day second baseman Ozzie Albies breaking his wrist around a month ago.
Admittedly, the Phillies were right at the time to move on from Merrifield. He was hitting just below The Mendoza Line for Philadelphia. But since he came over to the Braves, Merrifield has slashed .267/.396/.400 and has been a huge boost to their depleted lineup. He has not only hit very well for the Braves, but has played great defense and has been a menace on the base paths for Atlanta.
While the Braves are only three games ahead of the rival New York Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot, Atlanta is finally starting to play some good baseball for once. They had a great April, but this was a summer to forget for the most part in Atlanta. Coinciding with the Bally Sports blackout on Xfinity, you would have needed fuboTV to watch this team play some truly uninspired baseball.
Then again, all it can take is for one player to completely reshape a clubhouse's entire chemistry.
BravesKast said it right. "I can't believe I'm saying this, but I don't know where the Braves would be without Whit." Merrifield has given this underperforming team some hope for a great stretch run.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to, our weekly MLB newsletter, The Moonshot and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Atlanta Braves are so gratetful to have Whit Merrifield on their team
What I have liked about Merrifield since coming over to Atlanta is his ability to play within himself, but also try to make something happen. He may press at times, particularly on the base paths, but I had a feeling the bat would improve in a new environment. What has really impressed me is his glove work over at second base. He has slotted in nicely between plus-defenders Orlando Arcia and Matt Olson.
Although I have no way of knowing, I have a sneaky suspicion that Philadelphia is going to find out very quickly what Atlanta, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees already know. The new postseason format has not been kind to top-two seeds in both leagues. Momentum is a real thing in a baseball. It has given seeds No. 3 to No. 6 a distinct advantage over the better regular-season teams.
All things equal, Philadelphia should still be the favorite to win the NL pennant, get back to the World Series and win its first Fall Classic since 2008. All the pressure is on them to get it done. This Braves team was left for dead, but has shockingly enough found a way to reinvent itself. It is a testament to the culture created by Brian Snitker in the clubhouse and Alex Anthopoulos upstairs from his suite.
Not every gamble pays off, but the Merrifield signing has been paying out in dividends for the Braves.