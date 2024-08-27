Braves had the ultimate Phillies sleeper agent all along, and it's paying off

Whit Merrifield with the Phillies: .199/.277/.295 (63 wRC+), -0.3 fWAR



Whit Merrifield with the Braves: .267/.396/.400 (128 wRC+), 0.9 fWAR.



I can't believe I'm saying this but I don't know where the Braves would be without Whit. pic.twitter.com/hwVVpuCZZK