Braves send down Vaughn Grissom again, perhaps for the last time
The Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Was this the last time we'll see Grissom in a Braves uniform?
By Kristen Wong
On Monday, the Braves made a series of roster moves that included reinstating Ozzie Albies and optioning Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A. Braves fans will be overjoyed to hear the first and slightly saddened about the second.
Grissom was in his second year in the majors slashing .280/.313/.347 with an OPS of .659; he had zero homers and nine RBIs.
While Albies was on the shelf, Grissom had 10 plate appearances and went 3-for-10 with a double and triple.
The former 2019 No. 11 overall pick lost the starting shortstop job earlier this spring and has since frequently straddled the line between the minors and majors. Grissom was promoted for the second time in 2023 earlier this month with hopes of sticking around. With Albies set to rejoin the lineup at an opportune time, Monday's news dampens Grissom's future with the Braves as Atlanta may be treating Grissom as a trade chip from here on out.
Braves option Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A
There's no telling whether Grissom will have a spot on the Braves' postseason roster. His offensive talents were rarely questioned during his time in the Braves organization, but compared to the likes of Albies and Orlando Arcia, Grissom doesn't have the consistency to hold a spot on the active roster.
As an unproven defensive liability, Grissom needed to be more than just solid to justify his presence on a Braves team steamrolling ahead to the postseason. With a now healthy Albies locking up the second baseman job for the foreseeable future and Arcia proving his value week after week at shortstop, there may be little room for Grissom to grow in Atlanta.
In 2023, the Braves may still believe in Grissom's talent and potential, but they may also see that the 22-year-old is more valuable to them as a potential trade candidate rather than a starter.