Braves-White Sox start time: Rain delay updates from Guaranteed Rate Field
The Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox are stuck in a rain delay. Here's everything you need to know.
By Mark Powell
Rain, please go away. The Chicago White Sox and Atlanta Braves were just a few outs away from completing their Monday afternoon game when mother nature struck. The limited fans in attendance at Guaranteed Rate Field were covered in rain and quickly found shelter.
As for the on-field matchup, any break in action would likely benefit the White Sox. The Braves were just four outs away from shutting down Chicago, thus sinking their opponents to 0-4 so far on the young season. Atlanta would move to 3-1 with a win, and solidify their early NL East lead.
The Braves were up 6-0 at the time of the rain delay. Considering there were just a few outs remaining, if the rain continues, it may be wise for the White Sox to pack things up and prepare for Tuesday's game.
Braves-White Sox rain delay updates: Start time for game at Guaranteed Rate Field
The White Sox are apparently going to try and finish this one out, which is rather surprising given the scoreline. But what do I know? Per Justin Toscano, the weather report calls for rain in the area to stop within the hour. Both teams appear content finishing out the contest, though one could argue it's fully unnecessary.
The MLB season is not a sprint, but a marathon. It's moments like these -- fighting to play just over an inning in the fourth game of the season -- which make some players (looking at you, Anthony Rendon) -- if it's worth the risk of injury. Playing in rainy conditions while one team holds a five-plus run lead seems...bold, to say the least.
The Braves-White Sox series is filled with intriguing storylines. Aaron Bummer was traded to the Braves this offseason. Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and more may face their former team, while Bummer is available out of the bullpen for Atlanta.
Michael Soroka is unlikely to start this series, though he is another familiar face in the White Sox rotation.