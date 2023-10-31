Braves World Series hero facing lawsuit for Fall Classic theatrics
Former Atlanta Braves star Jorge Soler is facing a lawsuit for facial injuries suffered by a fan who was struck by a baseball he threw into the stands.
By Mark Powell
Jorge Soler played a major role in the Atlanta Braves 2021 World Series run, but along the way he may have made one critical mistake -- he was too nice to fans. Soler is being sued for throwing a baseball into the stands.
Often seen as an act of good will between players and fans, the game's brightest stars share the sport they love with fans by tossing objects into the stands. Typically, fans are not struck by these objects and instead catch them with great frequency. That was not the case here.
"Defendant Soler did not softly toss the ball into the stands to the crowd," the lawsuit read. "He threw the ball overhand, with a great deal of speed and force. Defendant Soler threw the ball with such force and speed that it hit Ms. Norris directly in her right eye causing extensive and excruciating injury to her right eye."
Jorge Soler sued by fan who sustained injury at Truist Park
Mayra Norris was struck by a ball Soler threw into the stands prior to the start of the fifth inning in Game 3 of the World Series. Per the lawsuit, she suffered multiple fractures, right eye edema and an infra-orbital abrasion, all of which require long-term care.
The lawsuit also blasts the Braves for failing to keep fans safe, while accusing Soler of "dangerous and reckless" behavior. It's unclear just how fast Soler threw the ball into the stands, though his overhand motion shouldn't catch most off-guard, as plenty of players do the same thing.
Soler would go on to win the World Series MVP award after the Braves down the Houston Astros in six games. Just a few months later, Soler would sign a multiyear contract with the Miami Marlins.