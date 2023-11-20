Brazil vs. Argentina live stream, schedule, preview: Watch World Cup qualifying online
Two of the most successful teams in World Cup history play this week as Brazil take on Argentina in qualifying for the tournament which will be held in the USA in 2026.
Argentina and Brazil are both giants of World soccer. However, they go into this match both on the back of losses.
Argentina lost 2-0 to Urugauy -who are managed by former Albiceleste coach Marcelo Bielsa- in their last game. Whilst Brazil fell to a 2-1 defeat to Colombia last time out where Luis Diaz scored twice. Diaz's father had recently been freed from kidnappers and was in the stands to watch his son win the game for his country.
Argentina remain top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifers as they had won their previous four games. Brazil are down in fifth place which is below Venezuela who have never been to a World Cup.
Lionel Messi is joint top scorer in these qualifers with three goals. Many expected Messi to retire after lifting the World Cup in Qatar last year. However, the Inter Miami forward has shown no signs of slowing down.
Unfortunately we will not see Messi come up against his former Barcelona teammate Neymar who is out with a long-term injury.
Brazil are in a transitional period as they currently have an interim coach in Fernando Diniz. Carlo Ancelotti was expected to be their next manager but this is far from certain as he could continue with Real Madrid.
How to watch Brazil vs. Argentina in World Cup Qualifying
- Date: Tuesday, Nov, 21
- Start Time: 19:30 ET
- Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Stadium: Maracana
- TV info: Telemundo
- Live Stream: Fubo
Supporters can watch this World Cup qualifying game on Telemundo with a live stream on Fubo.