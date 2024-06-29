How to watch Brazil vs Colombia at the Copa América: With and without cable
After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in their opening game, Brazil bounced back from this with a 4-1 win over Paraguay. Vinicius Junior scored a brace, Savio was also on the scoresheet and Lucas Paqueta sealed the victory from the penalty spot -- this was despite him missing a penalty kick earlier in the game.
Brazil are now all but qualified for the knockout stages of Copa America. Not much was expected of the Selecao going into this tournament. However, if they can back up their result against Paraguay in their next match with Colombia then faith will be restored in the Brazilians.
Watching with cable
Cable TV channels
The Brazil versus Colombia match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 2. The game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, United States.
Subscription details
You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.
Watching without cable
Streaming Services
Fubo
Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month.
You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.
Sling TV
Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing.
Free trials and discounts
You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.
International viewing options
United Kingdom viewers
UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.
Canada viewers
In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month.
Australia viewers
If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.
Projected starting XI for Brazil
Position
Player
GK
Alissom
RB
Danilo
CB
Eder Militao
CB
Marquinhos
LB
Wendell
CDM
Bruno Guimaraes
CDM
Joao Gomes
RAM
Savio
CAM
Lucas Paqueta
LAM
Vinicius Junior
CF
Rodrygo
Projected starting XI for Colombia
Position
Player
GK
Camilo Vargas
RB
Daniel Munoz
CB
Davinson Sanchez
CB
Carlos Cuesta
LB
Johan Mojica
CDM
Jefferson Lerma
CDM
Richard Rios
RAM
Jhon Arias
CAM
James Rodriguez
LAM
Luis Diaz
CF
Jhon Cordoba