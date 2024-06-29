Fansided

How to watch Brazil vs Colombia at the Copa América: With and without cable

Here's everything you need to know to watch Brazil against Colombia in Copa América.

By Robert Wheeler

Brazil v Costa Rica - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024
Brazil v Costa Rica - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 / Ronald Martinez/GettyImages
After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Costa Rica in their opening game, Brazil bounced back from this with a 4-1 win over Paraguay. Vinicius Junior scored a brace, Savio was also on the scoresheet and Lucas Paqueta sealed the victory from the penalty spot -- this was despite him missing a penalty kick earlier in the game.

Brazil are now all but qualified for the knockout stages of Copa America. Not much was expected of the Selecao going into this tournament. However, if they can back up their result against Paraguay in their next match with Colombia then faith will be restored in the Brazilians.

Watching with cable

Cable TV channels

The Brazil versus Colombia match will be on FOX Sports 1 and TUDN. It will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 2. The game will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, United States.

Subscription details

You can watch FS1 on every major cable network. If you want to watch in Spanish then TUDN is for you and you can get it through most cable networks.

Watching without cable

Streaming Services

Fubo

Fubo has over 200 channels and shows sports, shows, news and films. It is available to new users on a weeks free trial and then it will cost you $79.99/month. 

You can watch Copa América on FOX, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Sports 2 through Fubo. However, you must check that those channels are available in your region.

Sling TV

Another streaming service that you can watch FOX, FS1 and FS2's coverage of Copa America on is Sling TV. You will need to sign up to the Sling Blue plan for $40/month and then add-on Sling Blue Sports Extra for another $11/month. Like with Fubo, make sure that your region can get FOX before subscribing. 

Free trials and discounts

You can sign up for Fubo on fubo.tv where you can get a free trial for a week but then it will cost you $79.99/month. Sling often offers discounts to new users and you can subscribe on sling.com.

International viewing options

United Kingdom viewers

UK viewers can watch Copa América on Premier Sports which is available for £10.99/month.

Canada viewers

In Canada you can watch Copa America on TSN where subscriptions start at $19.99/month. 

Australia viewers

If you are watching from Australia then you need to be subscribed to Optus Sports which is available for $24.99/month.

Projected starting XI for Brazil

Position

Player

GK

Alissom

RB

Danilo

CB

Eder Militao

CB

Marquinhos

LB

Wendell

CDM

Bruno Guimaraes

CDM

Joao Gomes

RAM

Savio

CAM

Lucas Paqueta

LAM

Vinicius Junior

CF

Rodrygo

Projected starting XI for Colombia

Position

Player

GK

Camilo Vargas

RB

Daniel Munoz

CB

Davinson Sanchez

CB

Carlos Cuesta

LB

Johan Mojica

CDM

Jefferson Lerma

CDM

Richard Rios

RAM

Jhon Arias

CAM

James Rodriguez

LAM

Luis Diaz

CF

Jhon Cordoba

