Brazil vs. Costa Rica: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Brazil had mixed results in their warm up games for Copa America. They beat Mexico 3-2 thanks to a late winner from Endrick. However, they then drew 1-1 with the USMNT which prompted a furious statement from a Brazilian legend.
Following the game with the United States, Ronaldinho posted on Instagram: "This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It's difficult to find the energy to watch the games...Therefore, I declare my abandonment here. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa América game, nor celebrate any victory."
This is a poignant and somewhat strange message from Ronaldinho to put out. However, Brazil will still be one of the favorites to win Copa America this summer. They may not have as good a side as they have had a tprevious tournaments. However, they still have four Real Madrid players, one from Barcelona and eight who play in the Premier League.
Their best player is Vinicius Junior who scored 24 goals, with 11 assists in 39 games in all competitions for Los Blancos last season. He is yet to produce this form for Brazil but with Neymar out injured, Vinicius has an opportunity to be Brazil's star man.
Costa Rica lineup predictions
- Patrick Sequeira
- Jeyland Mitchell
- Julio Cascante
- Francisco Calvo
- Gerald Gisjiel Taylor Dosman
- Orlando Galo
- Brandon Aguilera Zamora
- Ariel Lassiter
- Josimar Alcocer
- Alvaro Zamora
- Manfred Ugalde
Brazil lineup predictions
- Alisson
- Danilo
- Marquinhos
- Lucas Beraldo
- Wendell
- Lucas Paquetá
- Douglas Luiz
- Andreas Pereira
- Vinicius Junior
- Rodrygo
- Raphinha
How to watch Brazil vs. Costa Rica in Copa America
- Date: Monday, Jun. 24
- Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Los Angeles, United States
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa America match on FS1 on Monday from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Those looking for a live stream can tune in via Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.