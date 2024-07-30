Brazil vs. Spain: 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stage live stream, lineups, preview
Though it hasn't been straightforward, the defending world champions, Spain, have booked a ticket into the 2024 Olympic quarterfinals with one group stage match remaining. The Olympic debutant's opponent ahead of the knockouts, Brazil, heads into Wednesday after a devastating result in which it lost a one goal lead in stoppage time to a resilient Japan side.
Even with the gut-punch, the potential of this being Marta's final Olympic match is enough for the Brazilians to rally. There is a lot on the line for the South American powerhouse, who hasn't finished in the top-six of a major tournament since the 2016 Olympics. Is Arthur Elias under pressure? Maybe, but you can't ignore the consistent failure of this team in competitions not organized by CONMEBOL.
The defeat to the Japanese was the first time in 2024 that As Canarinhas conceded multiple goals in a 90-minute match. They'll hope that this defensive record can help propel this team to at least a draw against probably the most technically gifted team in international women's football.
Spain, along with the United States, are the only teams through two matchdays with six points. Montserrat Tomé's team has held at least 75 percent possession in both of its games, all while recording the most shots of anyone at the Olympics to date (39). Defensively, Spain has allowed just one goal and nine total shots, the fewest of any nation through 180 minutes of football.
The midfield group that includes Teresa Abelleira, 2023 Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Aitana Bonmatí, and Alexia Putellas has stood out and then some. Putellas, the goal scorer against Nigeria, was exceptional in the double 10 alongside Bonmatí last time out. The FC Barcelona star recorded six shots on frame, three key passes, and an 85 percent pass completion percentage.
In competitive world competitions, the two outfits met once — 2015 Women's World Cup group stage — Spain's first appearance in the most prestigious football tournament in the world. A goal just before halftime by now Houston Dash midfielder Andressa Alves was the difference between the sides.
Predicted lineups for Brazil vs. Spain
Brazil (3-4-3)
Goalkeeper: Lorena
Defenders: Rafaelle, Tarciane, Thaís da Silva
Midfielders: Duda Sampaio, Yasmim, Ana Vitória, Antônia
Forwards: Ludmila, Marta (C), Gabi Nunes
Spain (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Cata Coll
Defenders: Irene Paredes (C), Oihane Hernández, Laia Aleixandri, Ona Batlle
Midfielders: Patricia Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Teresa Abelleira
Forwards: Athenea del Castillo, Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey
How to watch Brazil vs. Spain in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Wednesday, July 31
Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Location: Bordeaux, France
Stadium: Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux
TV Info: NBC Sports App | Telemundo
Live Stream: Peacock | FuboTV
Score Prediction: Brazil 1-2 Spain