Brazil vs. USA: 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer gold medal match live stream, lineups, preview
And then there were two. After 24 competitive matches in less than two weeks between 12 of the world's elite in women's football, only Brazil and the United States remain. It may not be the matchup that we all expected but it surely is one loaded with captivating storylines.
The USWNT is back in a gold medal match for the first time since 2012, under the tutelage of Emma Hayes, a serial winner at Chelsea FC Women. Brazil, a nation that has never won a major world tournament in women's football, upset Spain in a miraculous semifinal display to keep the dream of a golden end to Marta's career alive.
Will Hayes' first major tournament end at the top of the Olympic podium? Or will Marta ride into the sunset as an Olympic champion after falling short twice before? For neutrals, you can't ask much more than this.
This isn't the first showdown between these countries with a gold medal acting as the reward at the final whistle. The U.S. has a history of triumph over Brazil in Olympic finals — winning gold in both 2004 and 2008, with each victory requiring extra time. The combination of Kristine Lilly and Abby Wambach made the difference in 2004 while Carli Lloyd's left-footed strike won it in Beijing four years later.
Regardless of the outcome, this final represents a significant triumph for the National Women's Soccer League, further cementing its claim as the world's premier women's football competition. The league's prominence is underscored by the fact that 27 players, including alternates from both teams, ply their trade in the NWSL.
The Stars and Stripes continue to ride not only the brilliance of its front three but the dominance of its defense. Naomi Girma, "the best defender" Hayes has ever seen per her statement following the Germany win, has been absolute nails in front of the wall that is Alyssa Naeher. There is simply nothing she can't do at 24 years of age, consistently executing the necessary work few would call glamorous. The U.S. has recorded a shutout in seven of its last nine games, three of which have come at these Olympics.
Sophia Smith's extra time goal to lift the USWNT over Germany for the second time this summer was her third of the tournament, drawing her even with Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson.
Arthur Elias and Brazil learned from their group stage defeat to Spain, using a 3-4-3 shape out of possession to press the Spanish high. The two-time silver medalists made it clear that they weren't backing down from the jump. The pressure forced uncharacteristic mistakes, which proved vital in the shock result. Their through balls in behind from out wide or up the middle created numerous quality chances for the Brazilians against a backline desperate for relief.
The question is: Will Elias deploy the same plans with the gold medal on the line? I'd say yes, even though the struggles for the United States against a low block are well-documented. Brazil will have to be mindful of the vacated space given the USWNT's speed, if this same strategy were to be used once again.
Predicted lineups for Brazil vs. USA
USA (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (C), Sam Coffey, Rose Lavelle
Forwards: Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Mallory Swanson
Brazil (3-4-3)
Goalkeeper: Lorena
Defenders: Thaís da Silva, Tarciane, Lauren
Midfielders: Angelina, Ana Vitória, Yasmim, Adriana
Forwards: Marta (C), Gabi Portilho, Jheniffer
How to watch Brazil vs. USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Saturday, Aug. 10
Start time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Location: Paris, France
Stadium: Parc des Princes
TV Info: USA Network | Telemundo
Live Stream: Peacock | FuboTV
Score Prediction: Brazil 1-2 USA (Final after ET)