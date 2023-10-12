Brazil vs. Venezuela live stream, schedule preview: Watch FIFA World Cup qualifying online
Brazil take on Venezuela at the Arena Pantanal tonight in the World Cup qualifiers. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Brazil could make it three wins from their first three World Cup qualifiers today if they defeat Venezuela at Arena Pantana. The Selecao currently top the South American group on goal difference. Only Argentina have also won their opening two games.
The Brazilians started their qualifying with a 5-1 victory over Bolivia where Neymar scored a brace. This was followed by a 1-0 win over Peru thanks to a goal from Marquinhos.
Venezuela have had a mixed start to their qualifiers, losing 1-0 to Columbia but then beating Paraguay by the same scoreline. Salomon Rondon got the winner against the Paraguayans who will be known by Premier League fans for his time at West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle and Everton.
It will not get any easier for Venezuela -who have never qualified for the World Cup- as they take on Brazil tonight. However, the five-time World Cup winners are in a state of transition. They currently have Fernando Diniz in caretaker charge with Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid set to take over next summer.
Brazil's front line is still spearheaded by Neymar, who is his country's all-time top goalscorer having found the back of the net 79 times. He is 31 now and playing for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, which is a shame that at this stage of his career, he is not competing at the highest level. The 2026 World Cup is likely to be his last chance to win soccer's ultimate prize.
The tournament in three years' time will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Brazil has a successful history in the USA and Mexico having lifted the World Cup in both of those countries already. They have not won the competition since 2002 but they could reclaim it on North American soil again in 2026.
How to watch Brazil vs. Venezuela in FIFA World Cup qualifying
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 12
- Start Time: 20:30 ET
- Location: Cuiaba, Brazil
- Stadium: Arena Pantanal
- TV info: FIFA
- Live Stream: FIFA+
Supportes can watch this qualifying game on FIFA+.