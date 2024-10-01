Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu combine for 55 points in Game 1 Liberty win
Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu combined for a staggering 55 points in Sunday afternoon’s Game 1 semifinal win over the Las Vegas Aces, as the New York Liberty continued to assert their dominance, controlling the game from the opening tip. The Liberty’s unrelenting pace and defensive intensity left the Aces with few answers, as they never once took the lead. Stewart was particularly explosive, pouring in 20 points by halftime and setting the tone for the game with her aggressive play.
"Personally, I just wanted to come out, set the tone, be aggressive, and take what the defense gave me... just being confident shooting behind the 3," Stewart said to media after the game. Her versatility was on full display as she finished with 34 points, adding two 3-pointers to her impressive stat line.
Ionescu, continuing her stellar postseason run, contributed 21 points on 15 shots, including three made 3s. Her performance in Game 1 mirrored her dominance in the first round against the Atlanta Dream, where she displayed incredible poise and leadership. Her playoff experience alongside Stewart proved instrumental, as the duo effectively controlled the pace of the game, keeping it firmly in the Liberty’s favor. Ionescu’s ability to balance scoring with playmaking ensured that the team maintained their composure, never letting the Aces’ attempts to close the gap disrupt their game plan.
"We handled their runs well... it's a long game, and I'm proud of the way we continued to fight on offense and defense," Ionescu remarked. She ensured the Liberty maintained their composure whenever the Aces tried to claw their way back.
New York Liberty are poised for revenge agains the Las Vegas Aces
The Las Vegas Aces struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the face of the Liberty's aggressive defense. While A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum combined for 45 points, it wasn’t enough to counteract New York’s balanced attack and defensive pressure.
"Their length bothered us. They were committed to taking the ball away from A’ja, with two or three people on her every time," said Aces coach Becky Hammon. Hammon noted that the team’s shooting woes, especially from beyond the arc, compounded their struggles. The Aces shot just 28 percent from 3, while the Liberty’s hot shooting from deep widened the gap. With Game 2 looming, the Liberty will look to keep the momentum, while the Aces must find answers quickly.