Breece Hall calls out Nathaniel Hackett for role in Jets offense
Jets running back Breece Hall was not happy about the offensive script in Week 2's loss to the Cowboys.
By Kristen Wong
Jets running back Breece Hall appeared to throw shade at his offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, following the team's 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
In a game in which Zach Wilson was somehow not the Jets' biggest problem, New York never managed to get the running game started.
The Jets went three-and-out on their first three drives and tried to run the rock early but got stopped by an impenetrable Cowboys defense. After those first few drives, the Jets practically abandoned the run game altogether. Breece Hall finished with a measly four carries for nine yards, averaging 2.3 yards per carry.
Hall's running mate, Dalvin Cook, had an even worse night with four carries for seven yards and one lost fumble.
As a means of venting his frustrations, Hall talked directly to reporters after the game and suggested his low usage was one of the reasons the Jets struggled.
Jets RB Breece Hall unhappy with game script against Cowboys
Hall said, "It is what it is. I think we just got down early today and kind of just abandoned the run. I feel like, with any team, that kind of stuff happens. That’s just how it is. You feel like you have to get back in the game. It just slips away.”
Hall, a 2022 second-round pick by the Jets, is the team's clear RB1 this season despite coming off of a season-ending ACL injury last October. He went for 127 yards on 10 carries in the season-opener against the Bills, breaking out for an 83-yard run that game and singlehandedly supplying the brunt of the Jets' offense.
Fans may have believed Hall's role would only increase from Week 1 onward; however, the Jets' game script in their ugly loss to the Cowboys never gave Hall a chance to light a spark in the rushing attack. The Jets were not going to beat Dallas by Zach Wilson's passing alone, and Hall probably deserved at least more than four measly touches to try and get something going on the ground.
Ultimately, the blame may fall on Nathaniel Hackett for not being prepared for what was, in his defense, a Super Bowl-caliber Cowboys defense with big-time playmakers all over the field.
The Jets have a chance to rebuild their rushing attack in Week 3 against a stingy Patriots defense.