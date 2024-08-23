Breece Hall is determined to protect Aaron Rodgers from another injury
The 2024 New York Jets will go as far as Aaron Rodgers goes. They have all the talent in the world, both on defense and surrounding the quarterback on offense. But, as is the case in the 21st century, a team will only go as far as the quarterback does.
Unfortunately for the Jets, they suffered a horrible year last year after Rodgers went down with a torn Achillies tendon just a few plays into the season.
Rodgers, 40, has made the complete recovery from the catastrophic injury. He's now back and healthy for the Jets and the team is doing everything they can to keep it that way.
Breece Hall prioritizing pass protection to keep Aaron Rodgers upright
A majority of the protection for the quarterback comes from the offensive line. To a certain extent, a quarterback's recklessness plays a part into whether or not he will face the risk of injury as often as he could. Tom Brady put himself in a lot less risky positions than a quarterback like Anthony Richardson does.
Beyond the offensive line, running backs are responsible for picking up blitzing linebackers quite often. Pass protection is a very underrated piece of the puzzle that makes a running back valuable. Often times, it's overlooked because attributes as a runner and pass catcher are much more important.
Jets running back, Breece Hall, isn't overlooking this aspect of his game though, especially after Rodgers missed the entire 2023 season with an injury.
Following a huge play during a joint practice, Hall was recognized for his great block that set the play up.
Breece Hall kept it short and sweet with his response to the video of the touchdown.
"As long as 8 good, I'm good," Hall posted to X/Twitter.
While Hall is expected to be a great runner and contributor in the pass game, his development as a blocker shouldn't be overlooked. It's a piece of the puzzle that he's seemingly taking pride in. That should bode well for the Jets offense.
There are some players in the NFL that don't care much about the little things that lead to a team firing on all cylinders.
The Jets have the opportunity to be a special unit this year and it all starts with keeping Rodgers upright and keeping him healthy. At age 40, there isn't much left in the tank in terms of receiving big hits. Hall knows that and so does the entire Jets offense.