Brent Venables just one-upped Jimbo Fisher in a contest no one thought he could win
By John Buhler
Despite being 16-10 overall and 0-2 in bowl games during his first two years leading the Oklahoma Sooners, sure, let's give Brent Venables a six-year extension and a massive raise because why not?! Venables inked a six-year extension worth roughly $46 million on Friday, paying him well over $7 million annually to be maybe the seventh-best head coach in the recently expanded SEC. Unreal...
While he built up a great reputation as a recruiter and a defensive mind while being a tenured coordinator over at Clemson, we are talking about the head coach of Oklahoma football here. Historically, this is one of the three best brands in the sport of college football, along with Alabama and Ohio State. It will change with Georgia's ascension to the top, as well as conference realignment.
What has been hard for me to rationalize is why long-time Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione is giving Venables so much job security here. Yes, he was markedly better in year two than he was in year one, but winning 10 games annually at a place like Oklahoma is the lowest acceptable standard, not a benchmark worthy of celebrating. Just when Jimbo Fisher left the SEC, we have a new contract.
Fate would have it, Venables made more money per win than did Fisher ahead of his Texas A&M deal.
Oklahoma may have the infrastructure to get back on top again, but the laws have changed recently.
Brent Venables has the new Jimbo Fisher contract in the expanded SEC
In simplistic terms, $10 million a year is what the top coaches in college football should be making, relatively speaking. This is roughly the number guys like Kalen DeBoer, Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney could be making, ones who have actually won something of significance before. In time, Venables may be able to coach up to his salary, but right now, Oklahoma is paying a gross premium.
What I hate about this the most for Venables is that he is being compared to Fisher with this new contract of his. I mean, who wouldn't want to make more money to do the same job? Inflation is real, but so are poor finances. This number is not as bad, or as punitive as Fishers' was, especially given his $76 million buy out. You just have to know the going rate and where your compensation should lie.
Overall, this could all be a moot point if Venables has OU in the expanded College Football Playoff this year and Jackson Arnold is an absolute stud at quarterback. Again, those are both very possible and achievable goals. My biggest issue besides the Fisher connection is that Oklahoma's biggest rival Texas didn't pay Steve Sarkisian out the wazoo with a contract extension until after he did something.
While I understand the idea behind giving Venables job security, Oklahoma is entering a new arena.