Brewers-Cubs start time: Rain delay updates from Wrigley Field
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs had a date scheduled on Tuesday night but the weather won't let them dance just yet.
While Tuesday's game was scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. CT, the tarp came out at Wrigley Field ahead of first pitch, indefinitely delaying the start.
We're tracking all the updates from Chicago right here.
Brewers-Cubs rain delay updates: Start time set for 8:30 p.m. ET
UPDATE: With the storms passed, the Cubs and Brewers will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The Cubs announced the delay on Twitter at 6:35 p.m. CT, half an hour ahead of the scheduled start time. They did not give any indication of when fans can expect the tarp to be removed and the players to take the field.
The Cubs Weather account on Twitter predicted a delay that extends at least through 7:30 p.m. CT with storms rolling through.
Jameson Taillon is scheduled to take the mound for the Cubs with Colin Rea pitching for the Brewers. Taillon is 7-4 with an ERA of 3.10 this season. Rea is 9-3 with an ERA of 3.77.
The Cubs won Monday night's battle 3-1 on the back of Nico Hoerner's sixth-inning home run, a wild pitch in the fourth and a Michael Busch RBI in the third.
Stand-in starter Javier Assad went 3.1 innings setting up the bullpen to go against type and shut down the opposition the whole way through. Between six pitchers, no one gave up more than a single hit while collectively accumulating seven strikeouts.
The Brewers gave themselves life in the eighth thanks to Willy Adames home run but the rally never materialized.
Milwaukee has a five-game lead in the NL Central over the second-place Cardinals. The Cubs have wallowed in fourth place, barely outpacing the Reds at 49-53 on the season. It seems likely Chicago is heading for a trade deadline sale unless they go on a surprising run over the next week. Even then, it may not be enough.