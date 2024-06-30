Escalator malfunction leaves 11 injured at Brewers ballpark
It was a scary scene at the conclusion of Saturday's contest in Milwaukee between the Brewers and rival Chicago Cubs at American Life Field. Fans exiting the ballpark and riding the escalator down to lower levels were met with a shocking malfunction.
According to reports and a statement from the Brewers, the escalator between the Terrace Level and the Loge Level unexpectedly began speeding up uncontrollably moving down. The result was fans simply losing control of their footing as they filed off. In the end, 11 fans were injured in the incident with five being treated by emergency personnel at the ballpark and six others having to go to the hospital for their injuries. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
The Brewers, as mentioned, released a statement on the accident.
Back in December 2023, the Brewers were provided $500 million in future funds by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who signed a bill that would offer that money from public funding to the organization. That money is set aside for updates and renovations to be planned for American Family Field between the time the bill was signed and 2050.
Without question, this is somewhere that money should be immediately used. At no point for any circumstances in a franchise's control should fans be in danger of getting seriously injured enough to need transportation to the hospital. And yet, something as seemingly innocuous as an escalator between levels of the stadium left nearly a dozen people injured.
The Brewers will be back at the stadium on Sunday for the series finale against the Cubs. There has been no word to this point about how safety regarding the escalators in the ballpark will be addressed before then.
