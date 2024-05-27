Brewers fans take Craig Counsell hate to next level with savage reaction to video tribute
Most of the talk this offseason revolved around big-name free agents like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Blake Snell, but the beginning of the offseason was all about Craig Counsell.
The former Milwaukee Brewers manager was a free agent himself after a very successful Brewers tenure. He had led them to six winning seasons in his seven years there and five postseason appearances. Milwaukee did not win a World Series or even an NL Pennant during that stretch, but the job Counsell did with the small market Brewers did not go unnoticed.
Several teams were interested in him including clubs like the New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians. It turns out, the team that hired him already had a manager. David Ross was under contract but the Chicago Cubs swooped in at the 11th hour and hired Counsell, giving him the richest contract in MLB history for a manager.
Unsurprisingly, Counsell's decision to depart Milwaukee and join their division rivals was not one Brewers fans were fond of. They made sure to let Counsell know just that when his Cubs made their first trip to American Family Field on Monday.
Brewers fans aren't shy in letting know Craig Counsell know how they feel with savage response to video tribute
The Brewers played a tribute video for Counsell before the game to thank him for his years of service not only as a manager, but as a player. Counsell spent the final five years of his playing career with the Brewers so he was with the organization for a very long time. Despite that, fans expressed just how upset they were with him by booing loudly during the video.
This is rare to see. Even when individuals leave an organization on not-so-good terms, ones as accomplished as Counsell receive cheers at least for the video. Brewers fans did not give him a moment of peace.
The boos got even louder when Counsell's name was introduced in the starting lineup. Those boos are as loud as you'll hear at a MLB game. If the Cubs make any sort of mid-inning pitching change, there will almost certainly be more boos coming for Counsell.
It was easy to expect some boos from Brewers fans when the Cubs came to town because of the team Counsell chose. Had Counsell gone elsewhere, Brewers fans might not have been happy, but they would've gotten over it. But the Cubs? They have every reason to be upset.
This, still, was not the expectation. Brewers fans went all out to make sure Counsell heard them.