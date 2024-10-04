Laughing Brewers fans gave Pete Alonso all the motivation he needed for back-breaking HR
By Mark Powell
Milwaukee Brewers fans laughed as Pete Alonso dropped a popup in foul territory late in Thursday night's Game 3. Frankly, it was tough to blame fans at American Family Field, as the Brewers had just hit home runs on back-to-back pitches, courtesy of Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick.
Alonso is a looming free agent this winter, but he had his signature Mets moment in what could have been his final game with the franchise. Why not save your best for last, right? The Polar Bear delivered in a huge way.
Alonso knew he had a home run right off the bat, as the instant replay showed the Polar Bear's reaction. The Mets first baseman is one of the best power hitters of this generation. If he needed some extra motivation, it came courtesy of said Brewers fans just an inning earlier.
Hindsight is always 20/20, and in the MLB Postseason, life can come at you fast.
Pete Alonso's signature Mets moment is what October is all about
Win or lose, Alonso's home run is what October baseball is all about. His future in Queens is far from certain, but the Polar Bear is a Home Run Derby champion for a reason. Alonso had 34 home runs on the 2024 season, and finished with 40-plus the two campaigns prior. He is a four-time All-Star, and should be one of the highest-paid first basemen in the sport this winter.
Surprisingly enough, the Mets and Alonso predicted this very result. Despite a slump entering Thursday's game, Alonso had confidence that eventually he would find a breakthrough.
“Look, when you’re facing elite pitching staffs, it’s not going to be easy to hit balls out of the ballpark,” Carlos Mendoza said. “Pete, he’s a power hitter, and he’s just one swing away from hitting a big one. He’s got another opportunity tomorrow, and he’ll step up.”
All it took was one swing.