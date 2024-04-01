Brewers fans recall yet another time Jeff McNeil was an unhinged blame game enthusiast
Brewers fans have hated Jeff McNeil long before this Opening Weekend spat with Rhys Hoskins.
By Josh Wilson
Opening weekend of MLB baseball saw New York Mets infielder Jeff McNeil becoming the most-hated player to Milwaukee Brewers fans in quite some time. After Rhys Hoskins slid into second and McNeil perceived the slide as dirty, words were exchanged, benches cleared, and Hoskins later had a pitch thrown toward (behind) him.
The general public perception was that McNeil was being a little bit dramatic over the incident. But he, and his teammate, Pete Alonso, claimed that Hoskins had done this before when he was with the Phillies, a Mets divisional rival.
While it looked like Brewers fans were sort of just hopping onto the lingering bad blood between the Mets and Phillies, McNeil does actually have some history of complaints about the Brewers, too.
Jeff McNeil shouts at Brewers grass
Last year, when the Mets went down 10-0 at American Family Field against the Brewers, he failed to field a ball and berated the grass -- which did chop up as he attempted to field the hit -- in Milwaukee.
Jeff McNeil, classic rage guy. He's known for being a little hot off the handle, so the incident with Hoskins is not exactly surprising.
The difference with the slide, though, is Hoskins isn't the type to really back down from a little shout. Hoskins leaned in, gloating with crying gestures back at McNeil and the Mets. The rage from McNeil finally met its match.
Grass doesn't shout back. Rhys Hoskins does.