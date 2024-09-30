Brewers fans and Willy Adames acknowledge this is final season in Milwaukee
Coming off a campaign like this one, Willy Adames deserves to get paid.
The Milwaukee Brewers, who are currently 21st in Major League Baseball when it comes to payroll, are unlikely to break out their checkbooks. Adames knows that. The fans know it. Pat Murphy even acknowledged it.
Only two shortstops in all of Major League Baseball tallied over 100 RBI to go along with at least a 4.5 fWAR in 2024 -- Bobby Witt Jr. and Adames. That's the list folks. He is also just the third Brewer with a season of at least 100 RBI and 20 stolen bases, joining Ryan Braun, who did in three times, and Christian Yelich.
No. 27 for the Brew Crew posted career numbers in his third full season in the Badger State. Adames slashed .251/.331/.462, good for a .793 OPS -- the second-best mark on the team behind only William Contreras. He also smashed 32 homers, stole 21 bags and drove in 112 runs across 161 games played. All career highs. He was as reliable as you could get, providing a necessary spark to a ball club many pegged to finish outside the NL Central's top two.
Willy Adames merited the ovation considering his overall contributions to the organization since moving over from Tampa
In the Brewers' final home game of the regular season, Murphy made a meaningful gesture. With the team trailing the New York Mets 5-0 in the seventh inning, he pulled Adames from the game. This move allowed both fans and Adames to share a poignant moment, as the uncertainty of the offseason continues to hang in the air.
"I did it as much for the fans as I did for Willy," said Brewers manager Murphy on taking Adames out in the seventh inning on Sunday. "They needed to recognize this guy has been a rock for us."
"Chances are that's his last regular season game in a Brewer uniform and everybody knows that. I wanted him to feel that, feel the appreciation and I wanted the fans to get a chance to do that"
Whatever may happen in October, Adames and the people of Milwaukee will always have this moment. Nobody has been more valuable to the Brewers' run of three division titles in four years than the 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic. Let's not forget out loved he has been by the entire city of Milwaukee. He has become the unquestionable heart of the franchise.
Few give him the credit for his consistency, especially for what he does with runners in scoring position. It was nice to see him showered with love.
“It meant a lot, because all the work we’ve done over the last few years is appreciated,” said Adames, h/t MLB.com. “When the fans show you so much love like that, it’s amazing. I have a lot of respect for everybody in this clubhouse, and for the fans, too. It’s special."
It's not all doom and gloom for the city of Milwaukee. Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang -- two young up incoming infielders -- are legitimate replacement options to slide in for Adames. Both are under the age of 25, combining for 10 triples and 247 hits in their first season under the new regime in Wisconsin.