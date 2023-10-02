Brewers MLB Playoffs Schedule 2023: What channel are the Brewers on tonight?
The Brewers will take on a hot Miami Marlins squad in the NL Wild Card
Craig Counsell and the Milwaukee Brewers are returning to the MLB Playoffs for the first time since 2021, when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.
The last time the Brewers won in the playoffs was in 2018 in the NLDS against the Colorado Rockies. They ended their playoff run that season after dropping a decisive Game 7 in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This Brewers squad has been at the top of the NL Central for most of the season, ending with a 92-70. This team is believed to be built for an extended playoff run. Counsell said of his Brewers, "We have the chance to do something special. Make great memories and change some lives."
What is the Brewers playoff schedule?
The Brewers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field in Milwaukee. The series begins Tuesday at 6:08 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The two will play again Wednesday at 6:08 p.m. CT on ESPN2. If necessary, the two will play again Thursday at 6:08 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
Counsell has not officially named their starters, but it's expected fans will see Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta.
Theh winner of this series will go on to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
Where can Brewers fans watch the MLB Playoffs?
Fans with cable can watch the Brewers on ESPN2 during the Wild Card round. In addition to the cable option, the game will also be available online via the ESPN app. Cord cutters can watch the Brewers on streaming services with Live TV options including YouTube TV, SlingTV, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV.
Most live TV streaming services allow viewers to cancel the service once they no longer want to have the service, such as when the World Series championship is crowned.