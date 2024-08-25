Our division: Brewers must have Cubs, Craig Counsell in full panic mode
By Mark Powell
When the Milwaukee Brewers let Craig Counsell walk to the Chicago Cubs -- walk as in lost him to a record-breaking contract, of course -- the initial reaction out of Wisconsin was one of betrayal. Counsell should and will be booed at American Family Field for quite some time, and he can't be surprised by the overwhelming anger of a fanbase that once loved him.
However, what Brewers fans didn't expect was that losing Counsell might actually be a blessing in disguise. Milwaukee holds a 10.5 game lead over Counsell's Cubs in the NL Central, and they aren't going anywhere. Even if not viewed as World Series or even pennant favorites, the Brewers are used to playing the role of underdog.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Craig Counsell and Cubs should be scared of Brewers for years to come
In a column by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Brewers -- which have MLB's 22nd-ranked payroll and play in one of its smallest markets -- have embraced their role as spoilers. No, it's not the Cardinals or Cubs which are the Central's most likely postseason representative. It is little ol' Milwaukee, led by Pat Murphy and a group of players who know 2024 is their time to shine.
"Nobody on the outside ever believes in us," starting pitcher Wade Miley told Nightengale. "Nobody gives us a chance. People always count us out year after year...but it’s an expectation here in Milwaukee to be in the playoffs every single year."
Even the Brewers owner, Mark Attanasio, who is loathed by some of the fanbase for his lack of investment in the club, is enjoying this run more than most.
"This is as much fun as I’ve had since I’ve owned the team," Attanasio said. "This team is special. You can see it by the way they play."
When Counsell left for Chicago, he called joining the Cubs a dream opportunity. That comment took many in Milwaukee by surprise, and even added to the vitriol Counsell and the Cubs will face year-over-year in one of baseball's most underrated rivalries. Cubs fans often refer to Milwaukee as Wrigley north. So far this season, the north side of Chicago might as well be called Milwaukee south.
To the Brewers credit, they're accustomed to replacing high-priced free agents and big names on the managerial and front office side. Counsell left for Milwaukee. David Stearns is now running the Mets front office. Heck, even Corbin Burnes was traded to Baltimore before the season.
Did it change anything for the Brewers? No, because this organization doesn't make excuses. The results speak for themselves.