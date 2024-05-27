Brewers ownership has pathetic jealousy for Cubs after Craig Counsell departure
By Mark Powell
Brewers fans will boo Craig Counsell when he returns to American Family Field this week to face his former team. It was a known fact that Counsell would leave Milwaukee this past winter, especially given the Brewers front office refused to pay him what he was worth. However, to sign with the rival Cubs was a bold call. Counsell made matters even worse when he called managing the Cubs his dream job.
Of course, the Cubs and Brewers are fierce rivals. They play in the same division, and are close in proximity. Chicago traditionally spends more on payroll than Milwaukee, and the two franchises are often compared in that way.
While Brewers fans have a right to be upset with Counsell -- and trust us, they are -- ownership does not. Counsell took the best offer available to him, and was paid a record contract as a result. The Brewers could have matched that number from the outset, but instead failed to come remotely close. Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that Brewers ownership remains upset with Counsell, even though they had a chance to prevent his departure entirely.
"While the Brewers players have no trouble with Counsell’s departure and record five-year, $40 million contract, ownership remains furious, and so do the fans," Nightengale wrote.
Brewers ownership has no one to blame but themselves for losing Craig Counsell
Counsell took a shot at Brewers fans this weekend, saying he'd be surprised if the boos of Milwaukee faithful aren't drowned out by an influx of Cubs fans who typically make the trip.
“It’s probably going to be the same reaction it normally is in that stadium,” Counsell said, per The Athletic ($). “There’s going to be a lot of Cubs fans there. And there’s going to be a lot of Brewers fans there. So there will be some good and some bad.”
Counsell is proud of his time in Milwaukee. Leaving for the Cubs took some gall, but they can offer him much of what the Brewers could not -- a higher salary and flexible payroll. Counsell has closed the book on his Brewers days entirely.
“Still pretty happy with how things went there and what we accomplished,” Counsell said. “A lot of players did some pretty special things. I think we gave some pretty darn good experiences to our fans. And they’re doing it again. They’re still doing it.”
The Brewers remain in first place in the NL Central, so expect plenty of fireworks between these two teams throughout the season. One series in Milwaukee will not determine who wins the division, but it could send a message.