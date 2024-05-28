MLB Insider: Pat Murphy showing why Brewers hired him to replace Craig Counsell
Entering the offseason, Craig Counsell was the most coveted managerial free agent. The Milwaukee Brewers attempted to retain him, but when the Chicago Cubs presented a five-year, $40 million contract, there was no chance the Brewers could match it.
In the days after Counsell departed for Chicago, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold identified Pat Murphy as a serious contender for the job. Murphy was ultimately hired as manager – and in a short time, has his fingerprints all over this Brewers team.
Pat Murphy living up to promises as Brewers manager
The Brewers are 31-22 and in first place in the National League Central. The offense has been a strength. The rotation, despite trading Corbin Burnes, has held together. The bullpen has some breakout contributions, most notably from Bryan Hudson, and has overcome Devin Williams’ injury. They are scrappy. They are feisty, aggressive, and hard-nosed – all things that Murphy promised in his opening press conference.
Initially, Brewers officials were stunned by Counsell’s departure for the rival Cubs. The words “hurt” and “shocked” were heard often in the weeks and months following the move. But Murphy’s presence has allowed the Brewers to successfully navigate through losing Counsell and, really, what better person to replace Counsell than the person who mentored him?
Murphy, 65, has deep ties to Counsell. He coached him at Notre Dame when Counsell was coming up through baseball. The two remained close and, when Counsell was hired as Brewers manager in 2016, hired Murphy to be his bench coach, and remained in that position through the 2023 season. And had Murphy not been hired as Brewers manager, there was a very real chance he would have joined Counsell in Chicago as bench coach.
Ultimately, the Brewers viewed Murphy as the prime candidate to replace Counsell. He had interviewed elsewhere for managerial openings and wanted to be a manager again after a short stint with the San Diego Padres in 2015. But his familiarity with the organization, the players, their belief in Murphy – and ability to keep the remainder of the coaching staff intact – was what made him the ideal candidate to succeed Counsell.
The decision has paid early dividends for the Brewers and, despite losing Counsell and Corbin Burnes, among others, they remain one of the best teams in the National League. And quite possibly the team to beat in the Central.