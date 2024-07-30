New Brewers pitcher puts Rockies on blast on way out, and for good reason
By Lior Lampert
The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed reliever Nick Mears from the Colorado Rockies in a deal that flew under the radar amid the trade deadline madness.
Understandably, Milwaukee acquiring a middling bullpen option like Mears didn't make the headlines of an eventful MLB weekend of player movement. Nonetheless, the veteran hurler made some eye-opening comments about the Rockies during his introductory interview with Brewers reporters.
A member of the Milwaukee media asked Mears about his struggles from the mound in 2024, which the latter acknowledged. However, he made sure to point out and throw shade at the Rockies for failing to address/correct an issue with his mechanics.
"I would say I’ve definitely had a few implosion innings," Mears stated. "But it also doesn’t help that I was tipping pitches for a month and a half, and I was never told."
As a follow-up, someone questioned Mears regarding how he realized he was unintentionally showing his hand. In response, the 27-year-old said a former Rockies teammate relayed the message via an opposing player:
“A player actually told one of my buddies on the Rockies." “He came up to me and said, ‘This is what you’re doing -- you should probably change it.'"
Mears communicated that he adjusted accordingly prior to the All-Star break. And his results over his past five appearances suggest he's rectified the problem.
Since July 12, Mears has not allowed a run across six innings of work. Moreover, he's allowed only one hit, so maybe he was onto something.
Playing at Coors Field, a hitter's ballpark thanks to the altitude in Colorado, evaluating pitchers like Mears can be tricky. Perhaps his newfound delivery and change of scenery will make it easier.
Regardless, his 1-4 record and 5.56 ERA with Colorado this season follow him to Milwaukee. But this will be a story worth monitoring in the months ahead.