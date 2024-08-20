One Brewers player has extra motivation to put Cardinals out of their misery
The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals are bitter rivals. Each year, these two teams are among the more competitive teams in the NL Central, which leads to good matchups when they cross each other on the schedule.
This season has been no different. The Cardinals have fallen back in the standings a bit as the Brewers have almost certainly locked up the division yet again. Milwaukee has the chance to put the nail in the coffin for the Cardinals as the two teams matchup for a three game set this week.
But beyond just the Cardinals and Brewers matchup, there's another rivalry inside this rivalry. And it's one that's been brewing for the last 26 years.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
Is William Contreras related to Willson Contreras?
The catchers for both teams share the same last name: Contreras. While many know this by now, not everybody does. Yes, Willson and William Contreras are biological brothers, which further builds this rivalry. Imagine the discussions about the baseball rivalry that exists at the Contreras Thanksgiving dinner table.
Luckily, this isn't a one-sided rivalry. Both brothers are extremely productive players for very successful organizations. William, of the Brewers, is a two-time All-Star, one time Silver Slugger and one time World Series champion. Willson, of the Cardinals, has also won a singular World Series, while being named an All-Star three times.
William has the chance to get the last laugh of the 2024 season this week though. Him and his teammates could take the series from Willson and the Cardinals and push them even further down the NL Wild Card standings. And William could be a big reason why.
William Contreras has an advantage over brother Willson Contreras
Over his last ten games against his brother, William has hit .410 with 16 hits, four doubles and 10 runs scored. He just so happens to turn his game up a few notches when he looks across the field and sees his brother on the other side.
The interesting part about this is that both brothers are catchers. That means that they're the ones calling the pitches when each other are hitting. You would think that they would know each others' weaknesses at this point.
Both Contreras brothers are incredible athletes and baseball players. Their parents have done a lot right to set these two up to be big leaguers. The sibling rivalry will always have a leg up on the NL Central rivalry though.