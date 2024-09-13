Brewers rookie star Jackson Chourio already makes MLB history books
The future of baseball is in good hands.
No, I'm not talking about Juan Soto and Vlad Jr., who are both young superstars that will take care of baseball for the next decade. Everybody knows the stories that come with these guys. I'm specifically talking about this season's rookie class.
This year's rookie class is so loaded with talent that either Paule Skenes or Jackson Merill will never bring home an NL Rookie of the Year trophy. It's so loaded that people are glossing over the season that Milwaukee Brewers star Jackson Chourio is having.
Speaking of Chourio, the 20-year-old just etched his name in baseball's record books for the first time in his very short career.
Brewers rookie star Jackson Chourio becomes youngest member of 20/20 club
On Thursday, September 12th, Chourio slugged his 20th home run of the season. This home run, paired with his 20 stolen bases, would make him the youngest player in baseball history to become a member of the 20/20 club.
There was a time where the 20/20 club was one of the elite clubs in baseball that was only reserved for the best hitters in the league that paired power with speed. Now, with the new crob of athletes that combine power and speed, this club is becoming more and more frequently visited. The bar is raising up to the 30/30 club and the 40/40 club. I mean, Shohei Ohtani may become the very first member of the 50/50 club this season if he can finish the year out hot.
Chourio has been quite the asset for the Brewers this season and he's going to be a problem in the NL Central for years to come. He's slashing .272/.325/.466 with an OPS near .800 and the aforementioned 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Chourio is worth nearly 4.0 WAR as well.
According to Baseball Savant, he's worth 4 OAA and 5 FRV, making him one of the more valuable defenders in the league. His sprint speed also ranks among the fastest men in the game.
And he's only going to get better.
Yeah, I would say that the sport of baseball is in good hands with all these stars that are still in their early 20's making their way into the league.