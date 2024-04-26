Brewers rotation takes huge hit with brutal Wade Miley update
The Brewers lose a key starting pitcher with this brutal Wade Miley update.
It looked like the 2024 season was going to be a rebuilding year for the Milwaukee Brewers as they lost Craig Counsell who signed a record-breaking deal to manage the Chicago Cubs, lost Brandon Woodruff to injury, and lost Corbin Burnes who was traded to the Baltimore Orioles.
They've only played 24 games, but the Brewers sit at 16-8 entering action on Friday and are leading the NL Central over Counsell's Cubs. The Brewers are playing like a team that can compete for the playoffs, but were just dealt a major blow with Wade Miley, one of the few established arms in their rotation, suffering a major injury.
Miley needs Tommy John surgery, which will knock him out for the remainder of the 2024 campaign and might even put an end to his career.
Brewers lose key starter with brutal Wade Miley update
Miley, a 14-year veteran, was coming off a strong season in 2023 pitching for the Brewers. He posted a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts and 120.1 innings of work, proving to be very valuable to the back end of their rotation. Following that great year, the Brewers brought him back on a one-year deal. This is obviously not what they had envisioned.
With guys like Burnes and Woodruff out of the picture, Miley was arguably the second-best starting pitcher on this Brewers staff behind Freddy Peralta. He might not be a big name and might not have overpowering stuff, but this is a big loss for the Brewers.
The southpaw did begin the season on the IL with a shoulder impingement but made his return to action in mid-April. He pitched well in his first start of the season but struggled six days later before being placed on the IL with what was deemed as left elbow inflammation. Clearly, it wound up being worse than just inflammation.
The Brewers called upon Tobias Myers, a right-hander, to make his MLB debut in Miley's place his last time out and he pitched well. Milwaukee hopes he can be a nice fill-in, at least until around the deadline if they're in contention.