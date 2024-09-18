Brewers send thinly veiled shot at Craig Counsell for abandoning manager job
By Lior Lampert
We often hear the phrase: "A picture is worth 1,000 words." But moments after securing the 2024 National League Central crown, the Milwaukee Brewers social media team wasted no time embodying that statement.
After clinching their third NL Central title in four seasons, Milwaukee posted an image of first-year manager Pat Murphy on X (formerly known as Twitter).
If you know, you know.
As big of a smile as Murphy has in that photo, the Milwaukee faithful is even happier. Most importantly, the Brew Crew ensured they will play host to an NL Wild Card squad in this year's postseason. But on a side note, it came at the expense of their ex-skipper, Craig Counsell — which this shot subliminally acknowledges.
Counsell joined the Cubs this past November as the replacement for David Ross. After 17 years with the Brewers organization as a player, front-office staffer and manager, the former jettisoned to sign with a divisional rival. Naturally, bridges were burned, and feelings got hurt because of the decision. Murphy's beaming grin says it all.
On Wednesday, Counsell's Cubs losing to the Oakland Athletics put the finishing touches on the Brewers' NL Central crown. Perhaps there's no sweeter form of revenge than success, which Milwaukee is flaunting loudly and proudly.
Despite Brewers supporters ostensibly resenting Counsell for his departure, they ought to feel good about his heir apparent. Year 1 of the Murphy era Milwaukee has gone about as well as possible thus far.
Not only are the Brewers celebrating Murphy, but they're also poking fun at Counsell for his choice to leave Milwaukee. Ultimately, it's a double whammy social media post, killing two birds with one stone.
Whoever runs Milwaukee's X/Twitter account has kept receipts regarding how Counsell's tenure with the Brewers ended and was waiting to cash in their vouchers.