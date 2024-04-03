Brewers pitcher added to IL with one of weirdest injuries in recent memory
Trevor Megill heads to the IL after suffering one of the weirdest injuries in recent memory.
The Milwaukee Brewers are flying high to begin the 2024 campaign. They swept the New York Mets and began their home slate with a win against the Twins. They've pitched extremely well, been ferocious on the base paths, and have come up with timely hits as well.
Milwaukee is not a team expected to compete this season, especially after trading Corbin Burnes, but they've shown thus far that they're a scrappy team that's going to fight.
Their challenge is tough with Devin Williams set to miss substantial time with stress fractures in his back and now they've suffered another injury to their 'pen with Trevor Megill landing on the IL. Only this injury is a bit weirder.
Trevor Megill suffers bizarre, scary injury, lands on IL
Megill dealing with food poisoning isn't what's uncommon here. What's uncommon (and scary) is that the 6-foot-8 Megill wound up fainting at a phone store in Milwaukee and suffering a concussion. That put him on the 7-day concussion IL.
It's good to hear that Megill will be fine and that a concussion is the worst of it, but that's a pretty scary injury, especially for such a tall individual.
The Brewers bullpen has been fantastic so far, and Megill has played a role in that. The right-hander pitched twice in that Mets series and delivered two scoreless innings, picking up a hold in the process. He was etched in as one of Milwaukee's late-game relievers and was an important piece especially with Williams out, but now the Brewers will have to find a way to continue their hot start without him.
As for Megill, the hope is that he'll be back sometime soon. Relievers like Joel Payamps, Abner Uribe, Hoby Milner, and Elvis Peguero are good enough to pick up the slack while he's out.