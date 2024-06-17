A Brewers-White Sox trade that answers both pitching needs for Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers may sit in first place in the NL Central, comfortably, but they have a serious pitching problem. Their pitching staff is more depleted than it's been in years and the issue has only gotten worse following the injury to Robert Gasser.
Good thing for Milwaukee, they still have plenty of time before the trade deadline. Not only do they have time, but they have plenty of options as well. A ton of different teams are going to be selling their pitching this season.
One team that will undoubtedly sell is the Chicago White Sox. The best part about the Brewers talking trades with the White Sox is that Milwaukee could make a trade for a starter and a reliever in the same phone call.
A Brewers-White Sox trade to kill two birds with one stone for Milwaukee
The White Sox are bound to continue selling off their entire team. They seem to be light years behind most of the rest of the league, meaning they just need a complete reset. That starts with pitchers Erick Fedde and Michael Kopech, both of whom would fit perfect in Milwaukee.
The package to acquire these two White Sox pitchers isn't as substantial as one may expect for two guys throwing as well as these two are. But let me explain.
Kopech is a closer. Relievers don't hold the same value as starters. He has another year on his contract, but he's not as controllable as a team would like. Fedde has a track record of not being very good. This season has been much improved to the past, but his value still reflects his past struggles a bit.
This deal involves three top-30 prospects in the Brewers system.
Mike Boeve is a utility infielder with an incredible hit tool. He's slashing .346/.423/.441 across two levels in 2024. If he can continue to slash like this with an OPS north of .800, he could find his way to the big leagues very soon.
Wichrowski has been solid in 2024, flashing multiple plus pitches and solid command. Being a 2023 draft pick, it would be tough for Milwaukee to trade him, but the ceiling isn't as high as some of the other prospects in the system.
Barrios, 20, is having an incredible 2024, slashing .304/.355/.403 at this point in the year. Pair that with playing a premium position of shortstop at only 20 years old and you have a pretty valuable player.
This trade may not include the top prospect talent that you would expect in a deal for two guys like Kopech and Fedde, but it certainly has the prospect ability. The White Sox would love to jumpstart their rebuild with a move like this and the Brewers desperately need the pitching being offered.