Brian Cashman makes an enemy of Jasson Dominguez years ahead of time
The New York Yankees have a top prospect that they have coveted as much as any piece in baseball over the last few years. He's nicknamed "The Martian" due to his otherworldly abilities on the baseball field. He crushed four homers in eight big league games last year and has destroyed minor league pitching whenever healthy this season.
If you haven't figured it out yet, I'm talking about the 25th-ranked prospect in baseball, Jasson Dominguez. Duh.
Though Dominguez has been off limits in any sort of trade over the last few years, Yankees owner Brian Cashman really isn't holding that value too close to heart with his recent comments about finding the outfielder playing time in the Bronx.
Brian Cashman: 'There's currently no lane' for Jasson Dominguez in the Bronx
Dominguez has been injured for quite a chunk of the 2024 season. Many had expectations that once he returned from injury, he would slot into the Yankees lineup as an everyday outfielder. That was the reason why New York didn't add a big-name outfielder and are keeping Jazz Chisholm in the infield.
These were the expectations, not the reality of the situation.
Yankees beat writer Gary Phillips is reporting that Cashman stated "there's currently no lane" for Jasson Domínguez but "it’s nice to know he’s there."
Excuse me?
The top prospect in the Yankees organization has no lane to the big leagues? A talent like Dominguez is the kind of talent that an organization will shift everything around in their big-league lineup in order to slot them in. The Orioles made room for Jackson Holliday and the Reds made room for Elly De La Cruz. There's no reason that Dominguez is an afterthought in the Yankees' plans for 2024.
With Juan Soto hitting the open market in a few short months, the Yankees need to do their best to keep a good relationship with the player that will replace Soto if he opts to leave New York.
The statements that Cashman recently made are far from working towards a good relationship. Dominguez performed well in the big leagues last year and has crushed minor-league pitching this year. He's their top prospect. To discuss him as an afterthought when he's proven that he's ready for the big leagues is quite a stretch to the reality of his talent.