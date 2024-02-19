It turns out Brian Cashman really did ruin his relationship with Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman needs to repair his relationship with slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
By Mark Powell
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn't doing himself any favors among the fanbase. Cashman is already a wanted man among Yankees fans, namely because the team hasn't won a World Series since 2009. As much as the Yankees spend every year, it's on assets who don't deliver. In recent years, the payroll has even decreased some. The Yankees...aren't the Yankees.
His comment about Giancarlo Stanton didn't do himself any favors. Cashman alienated one of his best players in the oft-injured Stanton this offseason.
"We've gotta get Stanton up and running again," Cashman said at the time. "He's injury-prone. We all have lived and known that, but he's never not hit when he's playing, and this year is the first time that that's happened."
Stanton played in 101 games last season, but was frequently injured. Since being acquired by the Yankees in a mega-trade with the Miami Marlins, Stanton hasn't performed up to par. Rarely has Giancarlo resembled the MVP candidate the Yanks traded for. Nonetheless, that's expected to come from someone like me, rather than the general manager.
Giancarlo Stanton wasn't happy with what Yankees GM Brian Cashman said
When asked about Cashman's critique, Stanton was straightforward.
"He knows my reaction to that," Stanton said Monday, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.
Stanton then doubled down. He's been healthy this offseason for the first time in a long time, hence his confidence heading into the 2024 campaign.
"It's been the first full healthy offseason in a long time," Stanton said when he arrived at camp, according to Newsday's David Lennon. "That definitely helped with preparation and taking zero time off."
Stanton is by no means perfect, but he does show up when called upon. Cashman going out of his way to discredit his Yankees career was a bit much, but perhaps it'll provide the right motivation for Stanton moving forward.