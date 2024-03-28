Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen take detour to visit potential Giants QB target
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen surprisngly skip out on one quarterback prospect's Pro Day for another.
By Lior Lampert
Just when you expect the New York Giants brain trust led by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to zig, they zag.
After signing 2019 No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, it appears that the Giants are willing to move on from him and are in search of their next franchise signal-caller, with several reports throughout the 2024 NFL Draft scouting process leading us to believe the team has their sights sets on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
But it appears New York is doing their due diligence and casting a wide net, leaving all options open, as evidenced by Daboll and Schoen in attendance for the University of Washington Pro Day rather than North Carolina’s.
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen skip out on UNC Pro Day for UW, Michael Penix Jr.
Daboll and Schoen reportedly chose to take the trip to Washington on Thursday rather than going to Chapel Hill to see consensus top-three quarterback prospect Drake Maye throw, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY, where 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. participated during the event.
Stapleton notes that Daboll and Schoen will get an opportunity to scout other intriguing potential fits closely at the Pro Day in Washington, including wide receivers Rome Odunze (who will not work out but is present), Ja’Lynn Polk, and Jalen McMillan.
However, Stapleton also pointed out that New York will have another chance to see Maye again in a private workout, highlighting that the approach Daboll and Schoen are taking to their scouting process is likely the “best way to maximize Pro Days, visits, and private workouts.”
Despite Daboll and Schoen being in Washington to watch Penix throw, the G-Men reportedly still had a presence at UNC’s Pro Day, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Considering Maye will likely be off the board when the Giants are on the clock with the sixth overall pick, it makes sense to evaluate other potential options like Penix, who projects to be selected no earlier than the middle of the first round. It also would allow New York to take one of the top receiver prospects at No. 6, like Odunze or LSU’s Malik Nabers.
Moreover, this serves as a reminder that you cannot believe everything you see, hear, or read at this point in the league year, with so many reports serving as smoke screens in hopes of deceiving rival executives and front offices.